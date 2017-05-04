Fulham, Chievo and Sassuolo track Vicari

By Football Italia staff

Fulham, Sassuolo and Chievo have sent scouts to view Spal defender Francesco Vicari on the verge of promotion from Serie B.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the 22-year-old has attracted a lot of interest with his performances in Italy’s second division this season.

The former Novara centre-back bagged one goal and one assist in his 31 Serie B games so far this season.

While Serie A sides Sassuolo and Chievo have viewed him already this term, it’s reported Fulham are sending representatives to watch Vicari again this weekend.

Spal are on the verge of promotion, sitting five points clear of Verona at the top of the table.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more