Matthaus: 'Inter need consistency'

By Football Italia staff

'Inter need consistency', but are not too far away from a title challenge, believes Lothar Matthaus.

After discussing his love for the Nerazzurri, the former Germany international moved on to more current events.

"It is not a consistent team," the 56-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport. "Suning are bringing the Nerazzurri up and for Juventus it will be tough to win a seventh consecutive league title.

"The investments of the Zhang family will make the fortune of Inter and the Italian football movement.

"However they do not need a revolution, the base is excellent: with 2-3 top players they can compete for the Scudetto.

"Pioli? he knows and understands football. Plus he's an Inter fan. It’s the little things that make the difference.

"Who is heir to Matthaus? They don't exist! Joking aside, I like [Arturo] Vidal . But I think more in terms of aggressiveness, I scored more. I was not a number 10, I was an eight, a box-to-box player."

Who does the German believe will win the Champions League this season?

"Juventus is the favorite. In the Bundesliga [Carlo] Ancelotti has had only one fault: the young players should keep their places for key games. It is not enough to win a single title for Bayern."

The interview concluded with Matthaus revealing his toughest ever opponen.

"[Diego] Simeone! When I played against him I put two shin pads on, one at the front and one at the back! Diego was fair, but tough on the pitch. Some felt anxiety in coming up against him... not me."

