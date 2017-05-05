Milan arrange Donnarumma meeting

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan have an appointment to speak with Mino Raiola about Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract.

The goalkeeper’s situation is one of the biggest issues facing the new Rossoneri leadership, as his current deal expires at the end of next season.

The biggest clubs in Europe are circling the 18-year-old, so the Diavolo are looking to tie him down for the foreseeable future.

One of the biggest obstacles to that has been Donnarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola, who has doubts about the new owners are is reluctant to tie his client to the club.

However, Sky is reporting today that the club has spoken tot he agent on the phone, and a date has been agreed to discuss Donnarumma’s contract.

It’s expected Raiola will meet Massimiliano Mirabelli, among others, and that the advantage is very much in Milan’s favour as Donnarumma is keen to stay.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more