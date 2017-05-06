Gomez launches Papu Dance single

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta star Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez has released a single for charity, including other football players, based on his trademark ‘Papu Dance.’

The Argentine united with the comedy group Gli Autogol (the own goals) to make the single and video, which you can buy on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

The proceeds go to help the ‘Insuperabili’ – football school for disabled children.

As well as Papu and Gli Autogol, the video includes Cagliari midfielder Simone Padoin and Chievo full-back Fabrizio Cacciatore.

The entire Foggia team did the dance while celebrating their promotion to Serie B.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more