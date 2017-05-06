Glasgow Rangers target Bruno Alves

By Football Italia staff

Glasgow Rangers have set their sights on Cagliari and Portugal defender Bruno Alves for next season.

The Scottish fallen giants have climbed their way back into the top flight after bankruptcy and are now trying to strengthen the squad to rival Celtic.

According to the Daily Express, Rangers and their new manager Pedro Caixinha believe Bruno Alves would bring valuable experience to the side.

He only joined Cagliari as a free agent last summer from Fenerbahce, fresh from winning the Euro 2016 tournament with Portugal.

The 35-year-old defender is under contract with the Sardinians until June 2018.

