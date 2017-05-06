Mertens blows out Cagliari candles

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens celebrated his 30th birthday with a brace and assist for Lorenzo Insigne, as Napoli absolutely dominated Cagliari 3-1.

At times it looked more like a training session or a Playstation game at the Stadio San Paolo, such was the control the Partenopei had over the match.

It could’ve been comfortably a bigger margin than 3-0, but Raul Albiol hit the crossbar and Marek Hamsik’s audacious lob from midfield landed on the roof of the net.

Mertens was the star of the show on his birthday, meeting a Faouzi Ghoulam whipped cross within two minutes to break the deadlock.

The little Belgian drilled in another from the edge of the box, his 30th goal of the season in all competition on his 30th birthday, before setting up Insigne for a curler into the far top corner.

As is often the case, they got distracted and conceded with the last kick of the game, as Pepe Reina went down too quickly with Diego Farias on the counter.

Napoli temporarily fly into second place, piling the pressure on Roma ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Milan.

