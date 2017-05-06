Rastelli: 'Cagliari chasing shadows'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli concedes Cagliari were “chasing shadows” in their 3-1 defeat to Napoli, but made his case for keeping the job next season.

The Sardinians were comprehensively outplayed, but still managed to get a consolation goal with the last kick of the game.

“I didn’t expect to concede a goal after two minutes, so straight away our tactical plan went out the window,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We knew that we were taking on a strong squad that plays beautiful football. If you allow them space, they cut you into little pieces, but in the first 45 minutes we held out pretty well. After the second goal, the game essentially ended.

“If we had been stretched out, we would’ve allowed the quick Napoli forwards to cause us even more problems. We did our best today and the lads were exhausted, because when Napoli pass the ball like that, they make you chase shadows.”

There are reports Cagliari are looking for a new Coach, despite Rastelli taking them to promotion from Serie B and into mid-table top flight comfort.

“The sensations are positive, it’s normal that we haven’t yet approached each other to discuss the future. I would like to continue the project with this team, as we did important things this year. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

