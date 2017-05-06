Ljajic: 'Derby draw too painful'

By Football Italia staff

Adem Ljajic admits conceding a last-gasp equaliser to Juventus when down to 10 men amid controversy “hurt too much” for Torino.

The Granata thought they had beaten their Derby della Mole taboo with a fantastic Ljajic free kick, but Gonzalo Higuain struck in stoppages for a 1-1 draw.

“It hurts too much and I am really disappointed to have conceded this goal, because we didn’t deserve to lose the win at the 92nd minute,” Ljajic told Mediaset Premium.

“We didn’t deserve this. (Afriyie) Acquah got the ball and it was obvious, but the referee read it that way. There are regrets, as we played a great derby, we gave our all as if it was the final game of our careers.

“We defended well and created many chances against a great side like Juve. I scored a wonderful goal, but I can’t be happy, because I thought we’d win tonight.”

