Tonev keeps Crotone alive

By Football Italia staff

Aleksandar Tonev’s stunning long-range strike gave Crotone the victory away to Pescara and still some hope of Serie A safety.

The Delfini were already doomed to the drop and Palermo went down this weekend, but there is one more spot still to be avoided.

The Calabrians gave themselves hope of staying up in their debut top flight campaign thanks to a 1-0 win, sealed by Tonev’s fantastic scorcher from distance into the top corner.

Ahmad Benali lost his cool and was sent off for repeatedly insulting the referee.

Empoli beat Bologna 3-1 today and Genoa saw off Inter, so the gap remains the same with only three rounds to go.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more