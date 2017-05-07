NEWS
Sunday May 7 2017
EDF: 'Sassuolo will learn'
By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco says Sassuolo are still developing after they conceded a late equaliser against Fiorentina.

The Neroverdi came from behind to lead the Europa League-chasing Viola 2-1 with moments remaining, only to be pegged back by Federico Bernardeschi's goal at the death.

"We need to improve in our management of the ball," Di Francesco commented following the final whistle.

"We looked to start a counter-attack instead of keeping the ball at the end.

"I see a team that is developing, but development also comes from learning how to close out these games. They are little things that we can take with us into the future."

Di Francesco added that he is still considering his own future at Sassuolo, with today's opponents and Roma both linked with his services. 

"At the moment I am deciding what my future will be. I am thinking about certain feelings I have, then I will meet the club and we will talk about it." 

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies