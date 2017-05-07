EDF: 'Sassuolo will learn'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco says Sassuolo are still developing after they conceded a late equaliser against Fiorentina.

The Neroverdi came from behind to lead the Europa League-chasing Viola 2-1 with moments remaining, only to be pegged back by Federico Bernardeschi's goal at the death.

"We need to improve in our management of the ball," Di Francesco commented following the final whistle.

"We looked to start a counter-attack instead of keeping the ball at the end.

"I see a team that is developing, but development also comes from learning how to close out these games. They are little things that we can take with us into the future."

Di Francesco added that he is still considering his own future at Sassuolo, with today's opponents and Roma both linked with his services.

"At the moment I am deciding what my future will be. I am thinking about certain feelings I have, then I will meet the club and we will talk about it."

