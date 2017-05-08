Perotti ‘understands’ angry fans

By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti says “I understand it when the fans are angry” after reflecting on another trophyless campaign for Roma.

Roma’s last piece of silverware remains the Coppa Italia in 2008, although their hopes of another second-place finish in Serie A were boosted by Sunday’s 4-1 win at Milan.

“I took a blow yesterday, but luckily it didn’t swell much and I should be okay in a few days,” the winger told Roma Radio.

“I’ve played 10 games, and in the past I wouldn’t have played with these muscular problems.

“From Genoa to here, I’ve played in games that I would’ve have played in at Sevilla.

“Milan? It wasn’t easy yesterday. We came from a defeat in the derby and knew Napoli’s result.

“The Coach knew how to read their formation and we interpreted it on the pitch with the right mindset by giving an answer to the game against Lazio.

“At Sevilla, I played on the left of a 4-4-2 and did a job there, although I’m not very good at defending. It’s true that when I played as a’ ‘false nine’, I defended less.

“My characteristics? I have my own. De Sciglio didn’t make it easy for me. I look at body posture before dribbling as much as I can, like yesterday, but I’d really like Momo [Salah’s] pace.

“I’ve worked hard on crossing with my left foot and feinting for the better chance of a move being on.

“When I play on the right, I feel like only getting to the byline. I miss the unpredictability [of the left].

“Our defeat in the Coppa Italia derby burned me enough. I was also burned by the Europa League, but we’d have played the final at the Olimpico against Juventus, which still bugs me, like the fans, who are a bit narked about it.

“We had nine beautiful months but weren’t at our best for 10 days, but I think Roma-Juve can give us that confidence for next season. It’ll be crucial.

“If we’re able to beat the best team in Italy and perhaps Europe, we’ll have a great chance of finishing second. It wasn’t easy yesterday because it was hard knowing Napoli’s result.

“An almost-perfect season? I understand it when the fans are angry, but finishing second would be a step forward. Our regret is the Coppa Italia. We were better than Lazio at the time.

“Monchi? His numbers speak for himself alone, just look at how much he sold Fazio to Tottenham.

“It’s not easy when you’re the king of Sevilla and you come here and have to learn the language. He’s very good at what he does.

“What he’s best at? When he signs a player and sells him on for 20 times [what he paid initially]. It’s not easy.”

