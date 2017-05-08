NEWS
Monday May 8 2017
Keita rubbishes Sevilla links
By Football Italia staff

Lazio attacker Keita Balde Diao insists “there’s nothing” in reports linking him with a move back to Spain with Sevilla.

AS claimed over the weekend that Keita was in “advanced negotiations” with Sevilla, but the former Barcelona starlet asserted returning to his country of birth was “complicated”.

“Me at Sevilla? There’s nothing in this, maybe you saw him in Seville [pointing to a friend], but it wasn’t me,” he said in a live Instagram broadcast.

“Returning to Spain is very complicated.”

Nonetheless, CalcioMercato.com suggests Inter, Milan and Juventus are “all at work” for the 22-year-old’s signature.

