Mancini-Milan, Montella-Roma?

By Football Italia staff

The Corriere dello Sport claims Milan want Roberto Mancini for next season, while Vincenzo Montella is heading to Roma and Luciano Spalletti to Inter.

The managerial merry-go-round is set to be even more complicated than usual this summer, as there are several tacticians whose future hangs in the balance.

Mancini had two different spells on the Inter bench, the latest of which he terminated just two weeks before the start of the current Serie A season over disagreements with the club on strategy.

He is now a free agent and the Corriere dello Sport suggests Mancio is on the radar of Milan’s new Chinese owners.

Montella’s position has become increasingly tense in recent weeks with poor results and Yonghong Li may well want to introduce a bigger name to go with their transfer kitty.

In turn, Montella would be the ideal new Coach for Roma, representing the club’s past as a player and getting his start in management at the club.

Spalletti’s current contract with Roma is due to expire on June 30 and, although he has not yet confirmed this, many believe he will walk away.

On Sunday the Coach even confessed he regretted the decision to come back to the Stadio Olimpico in the first place.

The view given by the Corriere dello Sport is that Spalletti is a target for Inter owners Suning, who are finding difficulty hiring first choices Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone.

Former Zenit St Petersburg boss Spalletti would bring the knowledge of Italian football along with a more international air.

