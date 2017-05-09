Lemina seeks Juventus exit

By Football Italia staff

French reports suggest Mario Lemina is determined to leave Juventus this summer due to a lack of playing time, so Ligue 1 or the Premier League beckons.

The 23-year-old midfielder was picked up from Olympique Marseille for a total of €10m when the club activated its option to buy last year.

However, the Gabon international managed only 25 competitive appearances this season, most of them coming off the bench.

According to France Football, Lemina has made it clear to his agent and the club that he wants to move on from Juventus until he is guaranteed more playing time.

While there has been interest from the Premier League, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester City, it’s rumoured there could be a return to Olympique Marseille.

