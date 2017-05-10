Salah: 'Totti was doing magic'

By Football Italia staff

Mohamed Salah admits he “thought Francesco Totti was doing magic” when watching him and is “very settled” at Roma.

The former Fiorentina and Chelsea forward sat down with Giallorossi teammate Wojciech Szczesny for Roma Channel.

“I think my favourite moment was when the youth Coach told me that tomorrow I would start training with the first team. It was for me an unbelievable moment. I was 16 and couldn’t believe it.

“I miss the weather in Egypt, but also my family and friends. I was not a very good student, as I was thinking only about football.

“I had some friends and they were faster than me! I just played football, no other sports.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I would play at a European club. I always tried to improve myself and play at the top level in Egypt, but in Europe, I didn’t expect it.

“When I played for the first team in Europe, they said I should play for Europe. When I played for Basel, I said let’s go to a bigger club.

“I feel settled here. We are friends in the team, I am very happy in the city, so is my wife, so everything is good. It’s difficult to say one name, as I have many friends. You know, I am a good guy, I’m very nice!

“When I saw Checco (Totti’s nickname) playing, I thought he was doing magic. I never played against him before, even when I was at Fiorentina.”

Salah was finally asked why the partnership with Edin Dzeko had improved so much this season.

“He’s a good player and a very nice guy. He tried to give his best last year, but was unlucky and that’s normal in football. He always tries to give everything for the team, whether he scores or not.”

