NEWS
Thursday May 11 2017
EDF and Montella Roma options?
By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella and Eusebio Di Francesco would be next in line for the Roma job after Unai Emery, it is claimed.

Current Coach Luciano Spalletti's contract expires at the end of the season, with the prospect of another trophyless season and the arrival of Monchi as sporting director meaning he is unlikelly to stay.

Emery, under pressure at Paris Saint-Germain after the Champions League capitulation against Barcelona and imminent surrender of the Ligue 1 title, successfully worked with Monchi during the duo's time at Sevilla.

Should PSG decide to sack the Spaniard at the end of the campaign, the 45-year-old would be the favourite to take over from Spalletti in the Giallorossi dugout.

Il Messagero reports that Milan boss Montella and Sassuolo counterpart Di Francesco are two other names being closely monitored by the Stadio Olimpico club, in the event that they are unable to land their number one target. 

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies