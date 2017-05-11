EDF and Montella Roma options?

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella and Eusebio Di Francesco would be next in line for the Roma job after Unai Emery, it is claimed.

Current Coach Luciano Spalletti's contract expires at the end of the season, with the prospect of another trophyless season and the arrival of Monchi as sporting director meaning he is unlikelly to stay.

Emery, under pressure at Paris Saint-Germain after the Champions League capitulation against Barcelona and imminent surrender of the Ligue 1 title, successfully worked with Monchi during the duo's time at Sevilla.

Should PSG decide to sack the Spaniard at the end of the campaign, the 45-year-old would be the favourite to take over from Spalletti in the Giallorossi dugout.

Il Messagero reports that Milan boss Montella and Sassuolo counterpart Di Francesco are two other names being closely monitored by the Stadio Olimpico club, in the event that they are unable to land their number one target.

