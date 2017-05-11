Official: Gasp signs Atalanta renewal

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta confirm that Gian Piero Gasperini has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 59-year-old has guided La Dea to fifth place in this season's Serie A table and with it, a place in next year's Europa League.

Poor results at the start of the campaign reportedly left the former Genoa boss one game from the sack, but today's renewal caps a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the experienced Coach.

The deal means Gasperini will remain in Bergamo until at least 2020, with the option of an additional year also included in the contract.

"It is a historic day for Atalanta," he said after signing the deal. "I am happy to confirm my renewal at the club, it was never in doubt.

"I am very happy, I feel lucky that the President chose me last year. I hoped to do a good job, the President believed in me.

"Everyone, starting from the fans, has been decisive in this season, but we still need to finish it off. Fifth place is our minimum objective."

