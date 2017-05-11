El Shaarawy: 'Second very important'

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy says finishing second would be 'a great achievement' for Roma this season.

With three matches remaining in the Serie A season, the Giallorossi are a point clear of third-place Napoli in the fight for automatic Champions League qualification.

Speaking ahead of his side's crunch match with Juventus, the 24-year-old called on his team to correct the 'small errors' they make in big games following recent League and Coppa Italia defeats to Lazio.

"Every team has its weak points and we are watching a lot of videos to prepare ourselves from a tactical point of view," El Shaarawy told Sky.

"We want to win so we can keep second place, which would be very important.

"Every game is different. Against Lazio we were punished by certain incidents. They scored from their first shot, we need to correct our small errors.

"Roma have always shown great reactions, last Sunday we played a great match. We need to keep the intensity high."

The attacking midfielder believes that although Napoli's football is pleasing on the eye, Roma deserve their current League position.

"We are a point ahead, so we have done something a little more even though they are a great team and they play maybe the best football in Italy.

"For what we have done this year we need to try to hold our position. Getting into the Champions League automatically would be a great achievement."

El Shaarawy was then asked whether he believes he is at a top club.

"Absolutely. At a great club where there are great players and the boss gives everyone a chance."

