NEWS
Thursday May 11 2017
Milan revitalise Badelj interest
By Football Italia staff

Milan are prepared to revitalise their interest in Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj next season.

The 28-year-old Croatia international had already been very close to a move over the January transfer window.

His contract is due to expire in June 2018 and his agent stated several times that there will be no extension.

Although the Rossoneri and Vincenzo Montella had cooled on Badelj, Sky Sport Italia now report that their interest has been revitalised over the last few days.

Montella already worked with Badelj at Fiorentina, where he arrived from Hamburger SV in the summer of 2014.

This season, he has scored two goals with three assists in 40 competitive appearances for the Viola.

