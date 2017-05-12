Fassone meets UEFA over FFP

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone met with UEFA in Nyon yesterday in order to discuss Financial Fair Play, presenting the club’s business plan post-takeover.

The European governing body had agreed to postpone the meeting from March in order to give the club time to prepare after the buyout was finally completed following a series of setbacks.

Tuttosport report that Fassone presented a four-year business plan, and will now wait for UEFA’s response by the end of May over Financial Fair Play rules.

A voluntary agreement has been requested by the Rossoneri, which if accepted, would see the club enter a program for getting back on track with the agreed parameters over three years.

