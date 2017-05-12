Milan CEO Marco Fassone met with UEFA in Nyon yesterday in order to discuss Financial Fair Play, presenting the club’s business plan post-takeover.
The European governing body had agreed to postpone the meeting from March in order to give the club time to prepare after the buyout was finally completed following a series of setbacks.
Tuttosport report that Fassone presented a four-year business plan, and will now wait for UEFA’s response by the end of May over Financial Fair Play rules.
A voluntary agreement has been requested by the Rossoneri, which if accepted, would see the club enter a program for getting back on track with the agreed parameters over three years.
Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more