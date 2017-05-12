Juric: 'I never thought I'd cry'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa boss Ivan Juric admits he 'never thought he'd cry' after he had to leave a Press conference in tears at the end of last month.

The Grifone have endured a turbulent campaign, with the Croatian having been dismissed and re-hired during the course of the season.

"From the victory over Inter we took a bit of joy and confidence," Juric told Secolo XIX. "The boys showed that determination and attention that they lacked against Chievo at certain points. Not this time though, I saw fouls, balls kicked away and the will to suffer."

The boss was then asked what happened during the Press conference after the defeat to Chievo.

"I do not know, I care a lot about Genoa, I was angry with my players. I had so much anger inside and I did not think crying could happen to me. I was emotional, some have thought this is a sign of weakness but it is not so."

The Coach has a daughter named Lucija, who has become a Grifone supporter.

"I wonder if she also sang the chorus of the Nord for me… She was 16 before the game against Lazio and she asked me to go in the Gradinata, we went and had fun like crazy.

"With Inter then it was even better. She told me: 'Dad, when [Eugenio] Lamanna saved the penalty everyone all came down the steps, it was great'.

"Even my other daughter is a Genoa supporter, I took her to see Hajduk Split, playing in front of 40,000 spectators, but to no avail. They told me: 'Genoa is Genoa'.

"I know that what they create at the Ferraris is something that only Genoa can boast. Last year I had other offers, but I live with adrenaline and here you can find it. My goal is to give an identity to Genoa, who are an increasingly strong team.

"This year we have made a mess of things. We must fight to stay up. If everything ends well it will be a life lesson for everyone. What does the team need? To create a strong Genoa with a close group as there was before."

