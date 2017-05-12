Europa League run-ins

By Football Italia staff

As Milan, Inter and Fiorentina all stumble toward the season’s finishing line, we take a look at the run-ins for the Europa League contenders.

None of these sides is in good form, picking up a combined 15 points from the last possible 54.

Lazio have already secured a Europa League place so, even if they lose the Coppa Italia final, sixth place will earn a Europa League place.

Here’s who the contenders will face in their run-in.

Milan

The Rossoneri face a tough trip to Bergamo this weekend to face Atalanta, with the Orobici needing just a point to secure their own place in Europe.

Their final two games look more straightforward, welcoming Bologna to San Siro before travelling to face Cagliari on the last day.

Neither side has anything to play for, other than pride, so if Vincenzo Montella’s men can emerge unscathed from Bergamo, they’ll fancy their chances.

Inter

Inter haven’t won in their last seven Serie A games, and have lost five of those fixtures. Were it not for the stutters of their city rivals, they’d have been out of contention a long time ago.

This weekend brings an early kick-off at home to Sassuolo. It’s a game the Nerazzurri should be able to win, but then they should have been able to beat Genoa and Crotone too.

A trip to Lazio in Week 37 looks a daunting prospect, but if Stefano Pioli’s men are still in the hunt on the final day they’ll face Udinese, who are safe in mid-table.

Fiorentina

The Viola have arguably the hardest remaining fixtures, and have to be considered an outside shot for the Europa League.

This weekend sees them welcome free scoring Lazio, which is followed by a trip to San Paolo to face Napoli.

A home fixture against already relegated Pescara on the final day should yield three points, the question is whether or not Fiorentina will still be in contention.

