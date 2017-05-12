Conte: 3-4-3 changed season

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte claims his switch to a 3-4-3 formation “changed” Chelsea’s fortunes en route to the Premier League title on Friday night.

Consecutive defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool in mid-September prompted Conte to adopted his tried-and-tested 3-4-3, resulting in him becoming the fourth Italian after Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Claudio Ranieri to be crowned an English champion.

“Thank you, thank you. this is a great achievement for the players,” he told Sky Sports after the 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

“I thank them for their commitment and work rate. They show me a great attitude to try to do something great this season.

“After this win we must be happy, we must be pleased. I thought that Hazard and Pedro were tired and we needed more energy.

“Michy paid me a lot with this change! It was great. It wasn’t easy for me to arrive in England and try different habits, a different language and inherit players after a bad season.

“The change to a 3-4-3? That decision changed our season. We had to change and find a new suit for our team.

“In my mind there was this option to play a 3-4-3 because I knew I had the players to do that.

“We were not lucky, we did a great job. It’s important to rest. It is a great season but now we can win the FA Cup.

“Every game I feel like I have played with my players! I show my passion and my will, my desire to stay with my players in every moment of the game. This is me, I am this.

"In the present, in the past, I stay with my players in positive and negative situations. We won this title together.”

