Bonucci ‘preferred Madrid over Atleti’

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci admits he is “happy” that Juventus are facing Real Madrid over Atletico in the Champions League final as he eyes a “legendary” treble.

Madrid overcame Atleti in the last four to set up a showdown with Juve in Cardiff on June 3, and Bonucci explained Diego Simeone’s side “would’ve sat deeper defensively”, although the Bianconeri “will push ourselves to the maximum” regardless.

“The weeks that are coming can consolidate us on a world level,” the defender told JTV.

“That’s why we must always improve, be ready and get up to speed.

“We’ll push ourselves to the maximum. Our mind must be free from any kind of problem, we must maintain both our enthusiasm and desire to go all the way to bring everything home.

“We now want to confirm the Scudetto, focus on the Coppa Italia and then go to Cardiff to take home the Champions League.

“We’re strong and we have experience in every department. The Coach makes us play in a way that gives everyone a responsibility, from attack to midfield.

“Every one of us works not only for the team but also for the club, from the attackers who cover the midfielders that allow us defenders to have less and less risks.

“I feel happy and proud to be part of a back line that is so high in terms of level, and I include Gigi Buffon in that group.

“Over the years, our intent has grown, we’ve given the answers on the pitch, our synergy has improved and on the pitch, Giorgio, Andrea and I play from memory.

“We know how to read each other’s moves to help in the best of ways.

“It’s important to bring home trophies, no matter who scores the goals. First, we’ll look to win the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia. That would be something legendary, and then we’ll wait for Cardiff.

“Between Atletico and Real, I’m happy that we’ll be facing the latter: Atletico would’ve sat deeper defensively.

“Still, we obviously know that Real are made up of champions, so we must have the right heads to win the final. We’re going to have a great game, in a professional and positive way.

“Key moments in the CL? Above all, the match against Barcelona at home, which gave us the momentum in terms of awareness and self-esteem.

“Then there’s the return leg against Monaco, which was by no means simple: we had everything to lose, but instead we did well.”

