Conte considering three offers

By Football Italia staff

Italian sources continue to insist Antonio Conte has decided to leave Chelsea after winning the Premier League, with Inter, Barcelona and another club making offers.

The tactician celebrated last night with a 1-0 win away to West Bromwich Albion, mathematically securing the title at his first attempt.

Conte dodged questions on his future when speaking to the Italian media after that game.

“I hope to have many more situations like this,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“It has not been an easy year, as after finishing 10th to rediscover confidence and determination, becoming competitive again, that was the most important challenge.

“I thank the players, the staff, the fans and the club for supporting me in every moment. Ending the campaign by winning the most difficult league in the world is very satisfying.

“After the defeat to Arsenal in September, I had to find the right solution to give the right balance. That day we hit rock bottom, as I saw nothing of my football and that is frustrating for a Coach.

“I did well and was also fortunate to read the moment, changing without thinking about the fact Chelsea had never played with three at the back. A Coach has to take risks, I did it and was rewarded with results.

“Winning the Premier League is an important achievement, especially if you don’t start as favourites. Now there’s the FA Cup to make this season fantastic.

“I dedicate it to my family. It has not been easy for them, as my wife and daughter were in Italy.”

It is precisely because of the distance with his family that Conte has been linked with a return to Serie A for Inter, as Suning Group are prepared to pay €15m per year wages.

However, TeleLombardia sources insist the former Italy Coach also has an offer from Barcelona and another unnamed club, but above all has already decided to leave Chelsea this summer.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more