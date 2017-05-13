NEWS
Saturday May 13 2017
Report: Kessie picks Milan
By Football Italia staff

Franck Kessie has chosen Milan rather than Roma after the two clubs offered identical terms for the Atalanta midfielder, it’s reported.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Ivory Coast international has made his decision for next season.

Both Roma and Milan had agreed a €28m plus bonuses deal with Atalanta, while the player was offered €2m per season wages.

With the situation in the balance, his club left it to Kessie to choose between the two options.

It seems as if the 20-year-old is leaning towards San Siro and has picked Milan.

The Rossoneri will face Atalanta in Bergamo this evening, so that is the ideal opportunity for new talks.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies