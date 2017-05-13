Report: Kessie picks Milan

By Football Italia staff

Franck Kessie has chosen Milan rather than Roma after the two clubs offered identical terms for the Atalanta midfielder, it’s reported.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Ivory Coast international has made his decision for next season.

Both Roma and Milan had agreed a €28m plus bonuses deal with Atalanta, while the player was offered €2m per season wages.

With the situation in the balance, his club left it to Kessie to choose between the two options.

It seems as if the 20-year-old is leaning towards San Siro and has picked Milan.

The Rossoneri will face Atalanta in Bergamo this evening, so that is the ideal opportunity for new talks.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more