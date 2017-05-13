Line-ups: Atalanta-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta and Milan go head-to-head for fifth place and Europa League football, but the Rossoneri are forced into a complete revamp.

It kicks off in Bergamo at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT)

A victory this evening would mathematically guarantee fifth place for Atalanta and therefore qualification for the Europa League.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side struggled at the beginning, but have more than earned their current position, beating Napoli twice, defeating Roma, Inter and drawing with Juventus.

Boukary Drame, Abdoulay Konko and Ervin Zukanovic miss out for the Orobici, but Andrea Conti and Remo Freuler return from suspension.

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez is the key figure going forward along with Andrea Petagna, who started his career in the Milan youth academy.

Papu has been linked with a move to Milan, although much depends on their European ambitions.

Franck Kessie is in a €28m tug-of-war between Milan and Roma and is in a new more advanced role.

Milan have huge problems to deal with, as Gabriel Paletta and Lucas Ocampos are suspended following the 4-1 home defeat to Roma.

Ignazio Abate, Luca Antonelli and Giacomo Bonaventura are injured, while Alessio Romagnoli, Andrea Poli and Leonel Vangioni are not 100 per cent fit.

Gianluca Lapadula is again chosen rather than Carlos Bacca in attack, partnering Gerard Deulofeu, but there is a change of system.

With Atalanta playing three at the back, Vincenzo Montella mirrors their system, using Romagnoli, Gustavo Gomez and Cristian Zapata.

Riccardo Montolivo gets his first start since damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in October 2016.

Milan haven’t beaten the Orobici since a 3-1 result here in May 2015, managing two 0-0 draws and a 2-1 defeat, home and away. Vincenzo Montella has never lost to Atalanta as a Coach, enjoying eight victories and three stalemates.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Caldara, Masiello; Conti, Cristante, Freuler, Spinazzola; Kessie; Petagna, Gomez

Milan: Donnarumma; Gomez, Cristian Zapata, Romagnoli; Kucka, Suso, Montolivo, Pasalic, De Sciglio; Lapadula, Deulofeu

