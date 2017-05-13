Fiorentina fightback beats Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina fought back from a Keita Balde Diao opener to beat Lazio 3-2, as Simone Inzaghi rested players for the Coppa Italia Final, giving them hope of Europe.

The Biancocelesti made their priorities clear with the starting XI, reserving star names for Wednesday’s showdown with Juventus.

Keita still managed to score his seventh goal in the last four rounds, but Khouma Babacar’s header squirmed past Thomas Strakosha.

Nikola Kalinic came off the bench to shake things up. He scored one from close range, then saw a second shot cannon off the upright and in off Cristian Lombardi’s shin.

It still wasn’t over, as Alessandro Murgia’s looping header set up a tense finale.

