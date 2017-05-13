Milan can't stop Atalanta party

By Football Italia staff

Gerard Deulofeu’s deflected late equaliser grabbed a Milan point in Bergamo, but Atalanta still qualify for Europe after 26 years.

Andrea Conti opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time when he pounced on the rebound from Gianluigi Donnarumma’s save on Leonardo Spinazzola.

The Rossoneri struggled to mount a comeback, but with two minutes to spare they equalised with some luck at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia.

Deulofeu was offside and his finish took a massive deflection off Andrea Masiello to snatch a 1-1 result.

It wasn’t enough to stop the party, as Atalanta have qualified for Europe for the first time since 1990-91.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s action unfolded on the Liveblog.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more