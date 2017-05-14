Line-ups: Torino-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Napoli must beat Torino to pour pressure on Roma for second place, as Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne face Andrea Belotti’s Torino.

It kicks off at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow all the build-up and action from today's Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

When these sides last met, it was a 5-3 thriller at the San Paolo, including Mertens with an astounding lob from a seemingly impossible angle over Joe Hart.

The Partenopei are one point behind Roma, who host Juventus tonight, so it could be a potentially decisive weekend in the fight for that automatic Champions League spot.

Kalidou Koulibaly is back from suspension, while the usual trio of Jose Callejon, Mertens and Insigne lead the way.

Torino are fresh from a painful 1-1 draw with Juventus, especially as they conceded late on and went down to 10 men over a very controversial Afriyie Acquah double booking.

Acquah is suspended today along with Emiliano Moretti, joining injured Lorenzo De Silvestri.

Adem Ljajic, Iago Falque and Lucas Boye fan out behind Capocannoniere candidate Belotti.

Torino have beaten Napoli just once since 2009, a 1-0 home result in March 2015, along with one draw and seven defeats.

Torino: Hart; Zappacosta, Rossettini, Carlao, Molinaro; Benassi, Baselli; Falque, Ljajic, Boye; Belotti

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jordinho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

