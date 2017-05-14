Juric: 'Inexplicable Genoa'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric admits Genoa “conceded a completely inexplicable goal” in their 1-0 defeat to already-relegated Palermo. “I can’t predict that.”

The goal was certainly bizarre, as Andrea Rispoli’s looping header was plucked out from under the bar by Eugenio Lamanna, but as the ‘keeper was back-pedalling, he didn’t realise he had wandered over the line.

“There’s not much to say, we conceded a completely inexplicable goal,” Juric told Mediaset Premium.

“We gifted the game to Palermo. I don’t know what to say and it’s hard to even talk to Lamanna about it, because he too must be sad about this.

“A Coach can’t predict certain things and take them into consideration. Now we have to metabolise it and focus on the next match with Torino.”

Genoa had seemed practically safe after beating Inter last week, but are now only two points clear of the drop zone with two rounds left.

Lamanna was the hero at Marassi, saving a late Antonio Candreva penalty, but became the villain in Sicily.

“This team is capable of a great performance one week and taking completely the wrong approach in the next.”

