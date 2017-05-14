Line-ups: Roma-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Both Roma and Juventus are transformed at the Olimpico in their showdown, as the Bianconeri can win the Scudetto and Giallorossi need to answer Napoli.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the Liveblog.

There is so much at stake in the Capital tonight, as a point would be enough for Max Allegri’s side to celebrate their sixth consecutive Scudetto.

Napoli beat Torino 5-0 this afternoon, so if Roma don’t win, they will drop down from second place and that automatic Champions League group phase spot.

Luciano Spalletti is forced to do without Capocannoniere Edin Dzeko due to injury, while Radja Nainggolan is not 100 per cent fit either, but still starts.

Diego Perotti moves into a False 9 role, supported by Mohamed Salah, Stephan El Shaarawy and Nainggolan.

Antonio Rudiger returns from suspension, but Kevin Strootman is still banned after his dive against Lazio.

Juventus are on track for the Treble, but this is the first step, followed by Wednesday night’s Coppa Italia Final against Lazio, which will also be at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Then there’s the June 3 Champions League Final with Real Madrid in Cardiff.

With all this in mind, Allegri is making a few adjustments, as Sami Khedira and Claudio Marchisio have muscular problems, while the season is over for Daniele Rugani and Marko Pjaca.

Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Dani Alves and Andrea Barzagli are rested, but Gigi Buffon keeps his spot in front of a revamped defence.

Medhi Benatia and Miralem Pjanic are both former Roma players and take on their old club.

Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic flank Gonzalo Higuain in what seems to be a 4-3-3 system.

Spalletti has a dismal record against Juventus, beating them only once along with three draws and 18 defeats.

Juventus have won only one of their last six competitive visits to Roma, 1-0 in May 2014, plus a pair of 1-1 draws and three defeats.

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; De Rossi, Paredes; Salah, Nainggolan, El Shaarawy; Perotti

Roma bench: Alisson, Lobont, Vermaelen, Juan Jesus; Peres, Mario Rui, Grenier, Gerson, Totti, Frattesi, Tumminello

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Benatia, Asamoah; Lemina, Pjanic, Sturaro; Cuadrado, Higuain, Mandzukic

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Barzagli, Chiellini, Dani Alves, Marchisio, Mattiello, Mandragora, Dybala

