Rastelli: 'We deserved it'

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari boss Massimo Rastelli says his side deserved their victory over struggling Empoli.

The Rossoblu were 3-0 up at one stage of the contest against the Azzurri, but their lead was pegged back to just one goal.

"I think it was a really deserved victory," Rastelli said after seeing his side climb to 11th in the Serie A table.

"In the first half we went 3-0 up and had a lot of chances to score goals.

"In the second half, it wasn't easy to keep our high intensity - due to the heat as well.

"However, we did well to bring home an important victory.

"We want to get as many points as possible until the end of the season."

