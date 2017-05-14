El Shaarawy: 'Almost perfect Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Stephan El Shaarawy saw “almost the perfect performance” from Roma to see off leaders Juventus 3-1 and postpone the Scudetto party.

A draw here would’ve been enough for the Bianconeri to mathematically secure the title, but Daniele De Rossi, El Shaarawy and Radja Nainggolan goals wiped out the Mario Lemina opener.

“It was almost the perfect performance,” the Little Pharaoh told Mediaset Premium.

“We weren’t good enough in the first half, but we turned it around and it was very important to stay ahead of Napoli in second place.”

Juventus now have 85 points, followed by Roma on 81 and Napoli 80 with just two rounds left.

“We proved that we won’t give up and knew that this was going to be a decisive match. Now we’ve got to maintain this position. We were well aware that we couldn’t get this wrong, there was determination and sacrifice for a deserved victory.

“It was clear we weren’t going to be allowed many chances, so we had to make the most of them and tonight we did.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more