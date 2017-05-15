NEWS
Monday May 15 2017
Spal boss renews deal
By Football Italia staff

SPAL President Walter Mattioli has announced the contract renewal of Coach Leonardo Semplici after promotion to Serie A.

The Emilia-Romagnan club clinched their ascent to Italy’s top division this weekend, marking their return after a 49-year absence.

Along with his technical team composed of Andrea Consumi (assistant Coach), Yuri Fabbrizzi (athletic trainer), Cristiano Scalabrelli (goalkeeping Coach), Rossano Casoni (technical assistant) and Fabrizio Franceschetti (injury recovery), the Tuscan boss sat down to pen a two-year contract.

Semplici has been in charge of the club since 2014, and the renewal marks an extension of his agreement until 2019.

Photo credit: Spal official website

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies