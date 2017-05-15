Fofana extends Udinese deal

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have announced that midfielder Seko Fofana has extended his contract with the club until 2022.

Fofana only joined Udinese last summer from Manchester City but has made an instant impact, scoring six goals in 22 appearances for the Zebrette.

His performances have already seen him linked with moves to Milan and RB Leipzig, plus English sides Manchester United and Southampton.

However, the 21-year-old had his season ended prematurely by a fractured tibia, sustained against Juventus in March.

