Petagna reveals Inter desire

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna has confessed that he would “certainly” join Inter, despite his Milan roots.

Petagna was speaking to Sky Sport Italia before the ‘Two Men Show’ – an charity event starring the 22-year-old and his Atalanta strike partner, Alejandro Gomez, just two days after the pair led the Orobici to Europa League football next season.

“Atalanta in Europe? It’s a dream that we‘re living, also thanks to the Coach and President Percassi,” he declared.

“Now we’re enjoying this great moment. This has been the most beautiful year of my life.

“I must thank Gasperini for believing in me and kick-starting my career in Serie A.

”After our run of six straight wins, we became aware [of what we could achieve] and said that we could have an important season, which we did thanks to the team and this great group.

“My future? I have the European Under-21 Championship, which we want to win.

“After that, we’ll see. I’d like to continue playing with Atalanta after reaching Europe, but the club will decide.

“I grew up at Milan, they took me when I was only 13 years old. Inter? I’d certainly go there, they’re a great team.”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more