Lazio’s Tare eyes home advantage

By Football Italia staff

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is hoping home advantage helps his club overcome “the best team in Europe” in their Coppa Italia Final against Juventus.

Juve are considered heavy favourites to defend the Coppa for a record second time, but Wednesday’s showdown will be played at the Olimpico – the home of Tare’s Lazio.

“Wednesday will be a difficult match,” the Albanian told Lalaziosiamonoi.it.

“Lazio will play with the awareness of being a team that are well and have grown so much this season.

“We’re not starting handicapped, we’re playing at home, although Juve are currently the best team in Europe, no doubt.

“We’re able to spring surprises ourselves. We’ve gone all the way for this trophy.

“Keita? He never had the chance to be the star of a campaign, but he’s succeeding in this one thanks to Inzaghi.

“Simone is one more man for Lazio and his work is there for all to see.”

