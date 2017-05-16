Peres rated Europe’s best

By Football Italia staff

Roma’s Bruno Peres has been the best right-back of the season in Europe’s top five Leagues, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

CIES calculates a performance coefficient of 84 for Peres, higher than anyone else in his position playing in Italy, England, Spain, France or Germany.

Other Serie A stars include Juventus’ Alex Sandro – in over Marcelo and David Alaba at left-back – and Napoli’s Dries Mertens, who is flanked by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with the likes of Edin Dzeko, Edinson Cavani and Robert Lewandowski missing out.

Former Bianconero Paul Pogba also features in midfield, despite being widely considered to have underperformed since his world-record €110m transfer back to Manchester United last summer.

CIES best XI: Neuer; Peres, Javi Martinez, Hummels, Alex Sandro; Naby Keita, Thiago, Pogba; Messi, Mertens, Ronaldo

