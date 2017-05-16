NEWS
Tuesday May 16 2017
Peres rated Europe’s best
By Football Italia staff

Roma’s Bruno Peres has been the best right-back of the season in Europe’s top five Leagues, according to the CIES Football Observatory.

CIES calculates a performance coefficient of 84 for Peres, higher than anyone else in his position playing in Italy, England, Spain, France or Germany.

Other Serie A stars include Juventus’ Alex Sandro – in over Marcelo and David Alaba at left-back – and Napoli’s Dries Mertens, who is flanked by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with the likes of Edin Dzeko, Edinson Cavani and Robert Lewandowski missing out.

Former Bianconero Paul Pogba also features in midfield, despite being widely considered to have underperformed since his world-record €110m transfer back to Manchester United last summer.

CIES best XI: Neuer; Peres, Javi Martinez, Hummels, Alex Sandro; Naby Keita, Thiago, Pogba; Messi, Mertens, Ronaldo

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies