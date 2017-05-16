PSG join Perisic race

By Football Italia staff

Inter are offering Ivan Perisic to Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but want at least €50m (£43m).

The Nerazzurri have failed to qualify for Europe next term and sacked Coach Stefano Pioli, so a clear-out is expected this summer to build under a new tactician.

Perisic is therefore one of those likely to be sold in order to raise funds for a revamp.

According to Mediaset Premium and Sport.fr, there has been firm interest from Paris Saint-Germain for Perisic, but Inter are asking for €50m.

Manchester United have long been linked with a bid for the Croatia international winger, but there were also suggestions Inter directors have been trying to float the possibility of a sale in London over the last couple of days.

Tottenham Hotspur are an option as well as Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

