Fassone: 'Milan invest huge sums'

By Football Italia staff

New Milan CEO Marco Fassone assured they will “spend huge sums” on improving the squad this summer and have plans for San Siro.

The first shareholder’s meeting was held today under the new ownership and Fassone spoke to Milan TV afterwards.

“This morning I had the pleasure of spending time with our shareholders and it was wonderful to share with them our projects and hunger.

“We made clear two key themes: the investments we will make for the football sector will be important, because the team needs to be reinforced and we must try to be competitive.

“The reverberation of this action on the balance-sheet is that over the next few years we won’t have exceptional financial health precisely because we’ll be spending these huge sums.

“The desire of the new investors is to be strong on the field and healthy on an economic level, which is not so easy to do in Italy. We hope within three years to reach this target.

“We still have ahead of us a year of economic sacrifice, in other words another negative balance sheet, which we hope can however bring immediate results.

“Over the last year, we have analysed a drop in the wage bill, tied also to a drop in results. We have the sensation that, by adding players of a certain level and cost, this will raise the wage bill in future years.

“I however assured the shareholders that there will be a limit that will be clear to everyone and kept under control. We know how UEFA check revenue and expect certain percentages.”

Fassone also spoke about the possible plans to revamp San Siro along with Inter.

“The plan and intention of the club is to evaluate a structural modification, something we already hinted to the Mayor of Milan in our meeting 10 days ago.

“In the meantime, there’s nothing to say that San Siro can’t be better developed over the next few years. The first step is to raise the average number of fans attending and bring our supporters back to San Siro. It would be an advantage both on a sporting and economic level.”

