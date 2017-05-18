Tottenham target Dani Alves

By Football Italia staff

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly offered Juventus right-back Dani Alves a two-year contract.

The 34-year-old Brazilian only arrived as a free agent from Barcelona last summer, but has been a revelation, especially when it came to the business end of the season.

He has six goals and seven assists in 31 competitive games, including a volley in last night’s 2-0 Coppa Italia Final victory over Lazio.

According to several English sources, Spurs are hoping to convince Dani Alves to make the move to the Premier League.

Juventus are on track for the Treble this season, as they need just one more win to secure the Scudetto and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on June 3.

Dani Alves is under contract with Juve until June 2018.

