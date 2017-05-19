Milan unveil throwback kit

By Football Italia staff

Milan have unveiled their new kit for the 2017-18 season, with a design that sees a return to the past.

The red and black striped kit is reminiscent of the one worn in the 1990’s, a decade in which the Rossoneri won an incredible 17 trophies.

With the shorts and socks in classic white, this symbolic return to the glory period in which Milan were one of the most highly-decorated clubs in the world highlights the ambition of the new ownership.

As has become standard in the past few years, Milan will adorn their new kit this weekend, displaying it to fans in their final home game of the season against Bologna.

Photo credit: Milan official website

