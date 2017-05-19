NEWS
Friday May 19 2017
Milan eye Modric move?
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Spain suggest that Milan are eyeing a move for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric.

According to Don Balon, Madrid President Florentino Perez may be open to an offer in excess of €50m for the former Tottenham man.

At present, it is hard to imagine that the Rossoneri could prize one of Zinedine Zidane’s most important squad members away from the Champions League finalists.

Should the club be open to proposals, the report suggests that the Rossoneri would face competition from Bayern Munich.

