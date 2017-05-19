Prandelli ‘turned down Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli claims he was “offered a much more lucrative contract” by Napoli, but “I had a commitment to the national team.”

Napoli changed Coach in 2013, when Walter Mazzarri made way for Rafa Benitez, but Prandelli suggested he could have replaced his fellow Italian, had he not been in charge of Italy.

“De Laurentiis? Some time ago, he was able to get me to play a part in a film!” he told Radio Crc.

“From a footballing perspective, there were a few phone calls, but I always told him that I had a commitment with the national team.

“He offered me a much more lucrative contract.”

