Besiktas target Mandzukic

By Football Italia staff

Besiktas are continuing to push Juventus for their striker Mario Mandzukic, according to reports.

This is certainly not the first time the Croatia international has been linked with a move to Turkey.

He turns 31 tomorrow and this season scored nine goals with eight assists in 47 competitive games for Juve.

Besiktas would give him the opportunity to get back to playing as a centre-forward rather than on the left wing.

Goal.com suggest Mandzukic is seriously considering the proposal, but Juventus want a big transfer fee, as he is under contract until 2019.

He joined Juve from Atletico Madrid in July 2015 for €21m.

