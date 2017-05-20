Inzaghi: 'Lazio can't lose best men'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi repeatedly warned Lazio to “confirm the best players” like Keita Balde Diao, Lucas Biglia and Stefan de Vrij ahead of their clash with Inter.

This is the first game since the Aquile’s 2-0 Coppa Italia Final defeat to Juventus on Wednesday evening.

“It has been an exciting and remarkable journey for us and we had a great chance, even if we were facing the best side in Italy. We needed the perfect performance and we had a good one,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We gave it our best, there is disappointment, but I told the lads from yesterday to think about Inter. I reminded them that we are setting club records and must continue to do that with six points up for grabs.

“I want to remind everyone that we are not fourth yet. There is a big difference between finishing fourth and fifth.”

Lazio host an Inter side in crisis that is winless in seven rounds and lost four in a row.

“They have a quality squad and will give everything to turn around the recent trend. It’s our last game of the season at the Olimpico, I know my players, they are very professional and will want to salute the fans, who have been fundamental for us.”

Marco Parolo limped off during the Coppa Italia Final and is unavailable along with Jordan Lukaku and Federico Marchetti.

“De Vrij had a problem and rested yesterday, while Thomas Strakosha had flu. We’ll have another quick session tomorrow and see how they are doing.

“I think Strakosha can be first choice next season. He showed that he is reliable and has a strong character, as he played 20 games from the start. He gave the team a sense of confidence.”

Lazio are looking to the future with an imminent meeting to give Inzaghi a contract extension.

“I think it’s convenient for both parties to work out an agreement. We will meet to plan for next season. My ambition is to be competitive on three fronts.

“Next term will be a tough journey and I want to avoid the problems we often see in a second season. You know what I’m referring to.”

The Aquile boss evidently wants reinforcements, but also to keep hold of players like Keita, Biglia and De Vrij.

“We must sit down and work out a plan, trying to keep the most important players. Once we have renewed the contract, we’ll think of strategies.

“In order to open up a new era, we must confirm the best players, because they already know the club and the Coach. I hope this can happen. Having said that, there are market forces and I know it well.

“I am talking about Keita, Biglia, De Vrij and not just them. It’s only natural that players have offers, but in my view we need to have some consistency and keep our best men. I will do everything I can to ensure that happens.

“In the second season, everyone expects not just confirmation, but improvement. This is why it’s important to keep the best members of the roster.

“If important players do leave, then we need to bring in ones that are just as important. You see what happened with Lukaku and Luis Alberto, they needed time to settle in. Serie A is not easy.”

