Roma have Edin Dzeko and Kevin Strootman back in the starting XI as they visit Chievo to keep the Scudetto race alive and consolidate second place.

It kicks off at the Stadio Bentegodi at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT).

The Giallorossi beat Juventus 3-1 last week, closing the gap at the top of the table to just four points and can make it one point ahead of the Bianconeri’s encounter with Crotone tomorrow afternoon.

They are also just one point above Napoli and need to lock down second place to avoid a Champions League play-off.

The huge boost for Luciano Spalletti is the return of Dzeko from injury, as he recovered earlier than expected from a muscular problem and starts upfront.

He’s supported by Mohamed Salah and Stephan El Shaarawy in a 4-3-3 formation, while Strootman is also back from his two-match ban for simulation in the derby with Lazio.

Radja Nainggolan is still not 100 per cent fit and played through the pain barrier against Juventus, but is rested today.

Chievo have been on something of a slump lately, having secured mid-table safety and managed just one win and two draws in the last eight rounds.

They are unbeaten in three, beating Genoa before 1-1 stalemates against Palermo and Sampdoria.

Nicola Rigoni, Riccardo Meggiorini, Perparim Hetemaj and Dario Dainelli are unavailable, but Valter Birsa is back in action to support Roberto Inglese and veteran hitman Sergio Pellissier.

Chievo have not beaten Roma, home or away, since a 1-0 result at the Olimpico in May 2013, picking up just two points from seven meetings.

The Giallorossi’s last defeat at the Bentegodi was 1-0 in December 2012, when Pellissier was on target three minutes from time.

Roma are currently on a club record run of six consecutive Serie A away victories.

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Emerson; Paredes, De Rossi, Strootman; Salah, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

Roma bench: Alisson, Lobont, Juan Jesus, Vermaelen, Bruno Peres, Mario Rui, Nainggolan, Gerson, Grenier, Totti, Perotti

Ref: Damato

