Strootman: 'Roma want second'

Kevin Strootman knows Roma will have “a very tough game” away to Chievo this evening. “Our objective is to secure second place.”

It kicks off at the Stadio Bentegodi at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

A victory would close the gap at the top of the table to just one point awaiting Juventus-Crotone tomorrow afternoon.

“We have to do our job. We’ve won two important games against Milan and Juve, but are still second,” Strootman told Mediaset Premium.

“We have to focus on second place, that is our objective, as we cannot change what Juventus do in their games.

“Chievo play good football, as we saw in the reverse fixture, which was very tough. It’ll be even harder now we’re on their turf.

“They are playing without pressure, so it’ll be tough for us, but we have to do our job and bring home the three points.

“Our objective is to secure second place and we have two more matches to go. It’s an important test and we’ve got to do our work.”

Strootman returns after his two-match ban for simulation in the derby with Lazio.

