Gobbi: 'Roma change without Nainggolan'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Gobbi believes Roma “will play in a different way without Radja Nainggolan, but it will still be tough” for Chievo today.

It kicks off at the Stadio Bentegodi at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

“We have a chance to end on a high and are up against a great team. It’s a very, very difficult match, but we want to put in a strong performance,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“The way of stopping Roma’s attack is by defending as a team, working together and making as few mistakes as possible.

“Edin Dzeko is a danger, but so are the midfielders who push up into the channels and they are also strong from set plays, so it’s a real test for us.”

Nainggolan is only on the bench after feeling a twinge in the previously-injured calf muscle.

“Roma have such a large squad that it’s tough to say anything is an advantage for us. They’ll play in a different way without Nainggolan, but it will still be tough.”

On Thursday evening, Chievo’s city rivals Hellas Verona secured promotion from Serie B along with Spal.

“It’ll be good to have the Derby di Verona again, as that’s always an exciting event.”

